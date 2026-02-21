Harry Kane nets brilliant brace as Bayern Munich hold off Eintracht Frankfurt comeback but Vincent Kompany is dealt Alphonso Davies injury blow

Kompany named a strong XI for Saturday's match and saw his team make a great start. There were only 16 minutes on the clock when Aleksandar Pavlovic volleyed home from the edge of the box to make it 1-0. Four minutes later and Bayern had doubled their lead through Kane. A Bayern corner was flicked on by Josip Stanisic to the England captain who headed home from close range.

The second half brought problems for Bayern as Davies was forced off injured after a late challenge and replaced by Hiroko Ito. The Canada international departed with his face over his shirt, disappointment there for all to see, and Bayern will be hoping he is not facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Back on the pitch, the hosts seemed to have put the result completely out of sight in the 68th minute when Kane struck again. This time the England captain beat Frankfurt goalkeeper Jonas Urbig with an excellent low strike with his weaker foot. That's now 28 for the season and counting in the Bundesliga for the Bayern striker.

Yet Eintracht Frankfurt did not give up hope and set up a nervy finish thanks to a late surge. Jonathan Burkadt pulled one back from the penalty spot on 81 minutes before Arnaud Kalimuendo took advantage of some dismal defending to intercept an ill-advised pass from Joshua Kimmich to Kim Min-jae and find the back of the net from close range.

Seven minutes of stoppage time were then signalled, but Bayern managed to hang on to make it three wins on the bounce in the Bundesliga ahead of a meeting with Dortmund next time out.