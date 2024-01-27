Double celebration for Harry Kane! Bayern goal machine reacts to Eric Dier's full debut after scoring in win over Augsburg

Ritabrata Banerjee
Harry Kane Bayern 2023-24Getty Images
Harry KaneEric DierBayern MunichAugsburg vs Bayern MunichAugsburgBundesliga

Harry Kane reacted to Eric Dier starting for Bayern Munich for the first time after scoring in the club's win over Augsburg.

  • Kane reacts to Dier getting his first Bayern start
  • Scored his 23rd goal
  • Bayern Munich edged out Augsburg 3-2

