Inside the mind of Harry Kane as Bayern Munich striker reveals how he plans his expected goal returns in pursuit of Robert Lewandowski record

Speaking to Heiko Niedderer from Bild, Kane detailed how he sets his internal expectations for the coming weeks. "I don't really look at the records themselves and say to myself: 'I want to break this record now,'" he explained. "What I do is break the games down into stages. For example, from now until the international break, we have five games. I ask myself: 'Can I score five goals?'

The striker noted that he adjusts these targets based on the context of the matches, such as the defensive strength of Champions League opponents or the advantage of playing at the Allianz Arena. For the current period leading into late March, Kane has set himself a clear objective: "Another five goals! With five games, I expect to be able to score a goal per game. But of course, it could always be a little more, or a little less. Five would be a good target, and most importantly: five wins!"