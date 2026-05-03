Why Harry Kane may not need World Cup triumph to win Ballon d’Or as Alan Shearer likens Bayern Munich’s front three to Barcelona’s ‘MSN’ of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez & Neymar

Speaking to Betfair, Shearer claimed that Kane’s evolution in Germany has rendered him a Ballon d'Or favourite even without international silverware. The Premier League’s all-time top scorer said: “Harry Kane will go close to winning the Ballon d’Or this year even if England don’t win the World Cup.

"I think we all said Kane wasn't right at Euro 2024 and struggled for form. But I think what was more than visible, and clearly there for everyone to see on Tuesday is how Bayern play with Harry and the pace and the energy they've got around him, so when he does come deep, which he does a lot, I mean, at times he's coming nearly onto his own 18-yard box and getting the ball, but he’s always got players around him.

"Whenever that ball goes into him, it's clear for everyone to see the people that get around him, the pace that gets around him and beyond him.”