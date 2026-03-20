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Harry Kane for the Ballon d'Or? Former England striker tips Bayern Munich star to 'be in the discussion' - but only if he wins the Champions League
How many goals has Kane scored for Bayern Munich?
Kane has been able to maintain remarkable levels of individual consistency since swapping Tottenham - as their all-time leading goalscorer - for Bayern in 2023. The record books have been rewritten in Germany when finding the target on 132 occasions through 135 appearances.
A stunning solo effort, which saw him twist through the tightest of gaps on the edge of the box before firing into the top corner, was registered in Bayern’s Champions League last-16 destruction of Atalanta.
The 32-year-old is clearly brimming with confidence and has another Bundesliga title - along with a third Golden Boot - in his sights. He will also be leading England’s quest for World Cup glory this summer as captain of his country.
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Can Kane win the Ballon d'Or in 2026?
Quizzed on whether Kane is a serious contender for the Ballon d’Or, Heskey - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with Betinia - said: “He's up there isn't he, he's definitely in the discussion - especially when it comes to what he's actually done, all the goals, the goal records that he's breaking and he's definitely up there. The interesting thing is we're talking about Harry Kane being Ballon d'Or, would it have been the same if he'd have stayed in England? Probably not.”
World Cup likely to dictate who lands the Golden Ball
Another ex-Three Lions forward, Michael Owen, told GOAL recently when the same question was put to him - with the former Liverpool and Real Madrid star winning a Golden Ball of his own in 2001: “I use the phrase perfect storm. Ballon d’Or is a perfect storm scenario, you need to be having an exceptional season yourself and be in an exceptional team - or at least a winning team. All of that helps and gives you a huge advantage.
“Bayern Munich are going to win the league, they are miles clear, if they won the Champions League and he had a decent World Cup, then absolutely Harry Kane would have a chance of picking up that prize. It’s just ifs and buts.
“In World Cup year, a lot depends on who wins the World Cup. That is going to carry so much weight. Somebody can have an average season but if they are top scorer at the World Cup and score the winner in the final, it’s pretty hard to argue that they haven’t just contributed to the ultimate prize of all-time, and that’s going to carry a lot of weight. If he stays fit and healthy and does well, and his team are good, then of course he has got a big chance.”
Kane has said of chasing down that prize: “Obviously, I would love to win the Ballon d’Or. Essentially it is a team trophy that the best individual from that team wins so no matter how you do in a season unless you win the biggest competitions it is going to be a Champions League winner or a World Cup winner this time around.”
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England desperate for captain Kane to avoid any injuries
Kane has been nursing a slight injury of late, leading to Bayern carefully managing his schedule, but appeared to be fully fit and firing against Atalanta. England are desperate to see their talismanic skipper avoid any more untimely knocks.
Heskey added on fitness issues towards the end of gruelling domestic and continental campaigns: “Look, when you're talking about Harry Kane, your talisman, the one who keeps breaking every goal scoring record wherever he goes, you’ve got to be worried. You've got to try and wrap him in cotton wool but it's difficult with more and more games nowadays isn't it? The schedule's just getting packed and that's what has been spoken about before when it comes to winter breaks. I believe they're looking at bringing that back in again and it's a must because the reality is if we really want to go and win the trophy at a World Cup or a Euros, we need fresher legs towards the end of the season.
“That's why you have an off season, a pre-season, because after a long season it's very difficult. You have a break and then go again, but your break is like a week and it's tough but mentally you just need to get yourself in the right frame of mind to know that you're still in battle, that you've still got to go again and I think I think we've got a really good chance.
“The weather is the biggest one for me, the weather for me is going to be the huge issue. With humidity etc, the heat, we're just not used to it here are we so that's going to be a tough one. But we've got players and the funny thing is we've got players who've been far in tournaments, we've got younger players who've won tournaments so they know what it means to go further into those tournaments and try and win.”
England fixtures: Friendly action before World Cup squad named
England will soon be in friendly action against Uruguay and Japan, as Thomas Tuchel names his final squad before World Cup plans need to be finalised. Kane, with 78 international goals to his name, will form part of that project and may yet go on to become the first Englishman since Owen to win the Ballon d’Or.
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