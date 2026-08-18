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'We’ll see what happens' - Harry Kane addresses 2026 Ballon d'Or chances after stunning Bayern Munich season
Kane’s record-breaking season at Bayern Munich
Kane has redefined what it means to be a prolific striker during his sensational tenure in Germany. The 33-year-old was the undisputed star of the Bundesliga, finishing the league campaign with 36 goals and five assists in just 31 appearances. That goal tally is part of Kane's performance with Bayern during the 2025–26 campaign. In total, he netted 61 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions last season.
Kane’s trophy drought ended when Bayern won the Bundesliga last year and that triumph has opened the floodgates for more success. Another Bundesliga title followed this season, alongside the DFB-Pokal and German Supercup. While England did not end their trophy drought at the World Cup, their captain scored six goals and overtook Gary Lineker as England’s top scorer at the tournament, ensuring he remained in contention for the Ballon d’Or.
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Remains focused on performance
Kane has spoken publicly about his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or, saying the outcome rests beyond his control despite what he described as a season of consistent, high-level performances. Kane acknowledged the weight of the award while stopping short of making any bold predictions about its outcome.
"Again, extremely proud to have put in the season I did last year. I think the Ballon d'Or is as big as it gets from an individual point of view. I know I had a great season last season, but as always, like I said already, the focus is on this new season," Kane stated.
"The Ballon d'Or is not in my hands. I've done what I can do in terms of putting in the performances. It's now down to votes and other people and the media. Stuff I can't control. We'll see what happens. Obviously, it'd be amazing if it was to happen, but ultimately it's still two or three months away before that's decided. It's not something that's on the front of my mind right now."
Matthäus offers vocal support
German football icon Lothar Matthäus has thrown his full weight behind Kane, insisting the Bayern striker deserves the Ballon d'Or more than any other player in contention this year. The 65-year-old highlighted Kane's contribution to Bayern's domestic dominance and the quality he sustained across the entire season without a single dip in form.
"For me, Harry Kane is the leading contender for the Ballon d’Or. I look at the entire year, not just one game or one World Cup. Several players won the Spanish league with Barcelona and then became world champions with Spain, but was there the one player who stood head and shoulders above everyone else? In Lamine Yamal’s case, I would say no," Matthäus said.
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The hurdle of international silverware
However, the legendary midfielder was also honest about the hurdles standing in Kane's way following the conclusion of the European and global campaigns. England were knocked out by Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals, with Argentina going on to finish as runners-up. Meanwhile, in the Champions League, Bayern's campaign ended in the semi-finals after they were defeated by Paris Saint-Germain, who went on to become champions.
"The fact that he missed out on the final at both the World Cup and in the Champions League is the only drawback," Matthäus nooted.
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