Harry Kane should aim to surpass Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich instead of filling Polish legend's boots at Barcelona

"Kane is a centre-forward who would fit in perfectly with our style of play. He's a striker who is capable of dropping back to link up with his team-mates. He is also capable of playing as a pure No.9, a killer, a finisher. He is a player who brings mobility. He also performs well when teams sit deep. He would add a lot of value to Barcelona's game."

He's certainly got a point. Kane has excelled as both a supreme goal-scorer and playmaker at Bayern under Vincent Kompany, who favours the same high-tempo, aggressive style of play as Barcelona boss Hansi Flick. It's easy, then, to imagine the England captain doing the same stellar job at Camp Nou.

By the sounds of it, Kane is not completely against the idea, either, even if he is sensibly playing it down in public.

"I haven’t heard anything about it. My father and brother handle everything, but they haven’t said anything to me," he replied when asked about Vilajoana's comments. "As I’ve already said, I’m very happy here at Bayern. I’m focused on this season and my time at Bayern. I take it as a compliment."

That final sentence gives Barca some hope, and all die-hard culers would surely welcome the prospect of Kane replacing Robert Lewandowski, whose contract expires at the end of the season. Whether or not it's the best option at this stage in Kane's career, however, is another matter entirely.