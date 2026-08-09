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Will Harry Kane win 2026 Ballon d’Or? Bayern Munich striker told Golden Ball snub would be ‘bizarre’ as ex-England star explains why Lamine Yamal should miss out
Champions League & World Cup exploits influence Ballon d'Or vote
Those that win the most prestigious of collective trophies in any given campaign tend to figure prominently in the Ballon d’Or poll. Champions League successes hold a lot of weight, while World Cup years are often dominated by those that illuminated the grandest of sporting stages.
Paris Saint-Germain conquered European football again in 2025-26 - putting Ousmane Dembele in the mix for back-to-back Golden Balls - while Kylian Mbappe rewrote the record books at FIFA’s flagship event this summer by becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in the competition’s history.
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Record-shattering Kane ranked above Mbappe & Co
France’s failure to claim another global title is considered to have ended Golden Ball bids for many of their leading lights - with Michael Olise another of those to have generated plenty of debate - meaning that pre-tournament favourite Kane has been bumped back up the chart.
He missed out on Champions League celebrations last season, while England finished third at the 2026 World Cup, but he did plunder 61 goals for Bayern Munich - as they captured another Bundesliga title - and remains a talismanic presence for the Three Lions as captain of his country and their most prolific marksman ever.
Is Kane the favourite for Ballon d'Or glory in 2026?
At 33 years of age, the former Tottenham striker has set the standard when it comes to feats of individual brilliance and unwavering consistency. With that in mind, will he follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co by becoming a Ballon d’Or winner?
When that question was put to Waddle, the former England and Spurs winger - speaking in association with BetBrain - told GOAL: “There's a lot of players I'd say that deserve it. But it's just bizarre for me how you've got to win trophies to win the Ballon d'Or.
“Football's a team game. It's not about an individual - that’s completely different from a team. So Paris Saint-Germain win the Champions League, so all of a sudden people from PSG are thrown forward.
“With Harry, you look at the individual and think, ‘He's played for a good side and he's in the Champions League, got to the semis and lost out to Paris’. England didn’t win the World Cup, so that'll harm his chances.
“You're judged on what you do as a player individually. You don't have to be in a winning team - that’s 11 players. Eleven players are not going to get the Ballon d'Or, one player gets it. I don't get this rule where if they didn't win a cup and they didn't win the World Cup, they didn't win the Champions League, so that's him out of the reckoning. I just don't get that.
“I'm sorry, but you judge players on a season and Harry Kane's had a phenomenal season for Bayern Munich and England. Why is he not being awarded it? Because he didn't win a trophy, which is a team game, not an individual as the Ballon d'Or is. I don't get that.
“Will some Spaniard now come forward and Yamal get it? Who's had a decent season with Barcelona, won the league and they've won the World Cup, but he didn't really play well in the World Cup, let's be honest, he's been injured a lot.
“But all of a sudden people like that come forward because Spain won the World Cup. It's not about that. The Ballon d'Or should always be the best player of the season. And Harry Kane, from my eyes, should lift it.”
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Who was the last Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or?
Kane has never finished higher than 10th in the Ballon d’Or vote - having hit that mark on three previous occasions (2017, 2018 and 2024). He was only ranked 13th in 2025, but has raised his game again over the course of the last 12 months.
He is looking to become the first Englishman since Michael Owen in 2001 to win the Golden Ball. Bookmakers have him as favourite to emerge triumphant this time around, but the likes of Yamal and Rodri are breathing down his neck.
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