Harry Kane's last hurrah for 2024! Bayern striker fit to start on injury comeback in final game of year against RB Leipzig

Harry Kane is expected to be back in the Bayern Munich team when they take on RB Leipzig in their last game of 2024.

Kane missed four games with injury
Back in training with Bayern on Tuesday
May start against RB Leipzig this week