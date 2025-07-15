'It's hard to digest' - Todd Boehly speaks out on Chelsea's 'surreal' Club World Cup triumph & issues verdict on Enzo Maresca Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup E. Maresca

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly reflected on his team winning the Club World Cup in New Jersey, beating Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in the final. The American businessman was overjoyed as the Blues bagged their second title of the 2024-25 campaign. Boehly also heaped praise on all the Blues stars while delivering his verdict on manager Enzo Maresca.