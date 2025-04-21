'I don't understand the reaction' - Hansi Flick tells angry Barcelona players to 'accept' his decisions as they close in on La Liga title and Copa del Rey final showdown with Real Madrid
Hansi Flick says he "doesn't understand the reaction" of some Barcelona players who reportedly reacted angrily to not playing against Celta Vigo.
- Barcelona beat Celta Vigo 4-3
- Some players angry at not playing
- Flick "doesn't understand" that reaction