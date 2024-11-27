Hansi Flick reveals what he told Lamine Yamal in emotionally charged touchline talk after Barcelona's Champions League win over Brest as teenage star edges closer to return from injury
Hansi Flick disclosed what he told Lamine Yamal on the touchline after Barcelona's comfortable Champions League win over Brest.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Flick spoke to Yamal after win over Brest
- Yamal missed third consecutive match due to injury
- Barca next face Las Palmas on Saturday