'He's not the only one who made a mistake' - Barcelona manager Hansi Flick offers words of support for under-fire Ronald Araujo after costly Inter error

Hansi Flick has publicly backed Ronald Araujo after the defender’s errors played a role in Barcelona’s Champions League semifinal exit.

  • Flick defends Araujo after Inter Milan error
  • The Barca manager said Araujo was not the only player who made a mistake
  • Barcelona fans remain divided over Araujo’s future
