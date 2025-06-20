Hansi Flick to hold crisis talks with Marc-Andre ter Stegen! Goalkeeper left fuming by Joan Garcia signing as Barcelona look to sell Germany international despite his desire to stay
Hansi Flick is set to hold talks with veteran goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who hopes to stay and fight for the number one spot.
- Ter Stegen wants to stay while Barca hope to move him on
- Flick to discuss future with German international
- Joan Garcia has been brought in for €25m