Joan Gosa
Flick's magnificent seven! Unstoppable Barcelona boss makes history with record-breaking winning streak
Setting a new milestone in Catalonia
Barcelona have made a historic start to the campaign under Hansi Flick, recording a magnificent seven consecutive victories across all competitions. The latest success came in emphatic fashion with a 7-2 thrashing of Racing Santander at home, establishing a brand-new milestone for the club. Until now, the benchmark stood at six consecutive wins from the start of a season, a feat previously achieved in the 1929/30, 1960/61, and 2018/19 campaigns, but none of those sides managed to claim a seventh straight triumph.
Speaking after the final whistle, Flick expressed his delight with the team's performance and mindset.
"I liked the way we played and the three points. I’m happy, we’re happy. It’s not easy to play against Racing," Flick told the media.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Building momentum and relentless intensity
Flick's side has combined a prolific attack with relentless defensive work rate, racking up 33 goals while conceding just seven during their opening seven fixtures. This perfect run includes dominant wins against Elche, Athletic Club, Rayo Vallecano, Valencia, Feyenoord, Levante, and now Racing Santander. The German manager emphasized that maintaining this high intensity and collective responsibility is crucial for sustained success.
"It’s always good to start well, but what matters is how you finish. It gives us confidence, and I like the momentum and the intensity. Everyone presses, everyone is involved. How we work as a team is crucial," Flick explained.
Adeyemi settling in and making an impact
Amid the team's stellar collective form, compatriot Karim Adeyemi is beginning to find his feet following his arrival. Flick praised the forward's incredible pace and contribution, noting that he is steadily adapting to the tactical demands of the squad.
"He can improve and still needs to fully adapt to our way of playing, but he gives us a lot, as we saw today. I’m happy for him and I like what I see. He’s a fun player and a good guy who gives everything on the pitch. His pace is incredible," Flick said.
- Joan Gosa
Turning focus to the next test
While celebrations are well deserved for setting a new club record, Flick has already turned his attention toward maintaining standards in the coming fixtures. The relentless schedule offers no room for complacency as Barcelona prepare for another demanding domestic test this weekend. Hansi Flick's squad will be aiming to extend their extraordinary winning run when they travel to face Sevilla away at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Saturday.
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