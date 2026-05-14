Hansi Flick hails Barcelona youth stars after shock Alaves defeat ends La Liga champions' 100-points dream

Flick was particularly glowing about the performance of debutant Cortes and the impact of the other academy players. He said: “Alvaro played a fantastic match, [Xavi] Espart came on well, Tommy [Marques] got some playing time, [Marc] Bernal is back and playing at a good level. It was important for [Marc] Casado to play."

The German coach offered high praise for the debutant's individual display: "It was his first match and he was really good. He won aerial duels against strong strikers. He showed confidence on the ball. I told him to play the way he trains, and he's improved a lot. He's been with us for six weeks.

"That's what I want to see with the youth players, for them to show at Barca Atletic that they deserve it. That's the way. There's a special connection with La Masia. They've been playing together for many years. It's different, something truly fantastic."