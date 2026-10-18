Hansi Flick sweating on fitness of Barcelona trio ahead of crucial PSG showdown

Barcelona’s emphatic 5-2 victory over Betis has been somewhat overshadowed by a growing injury list that threatens to derail their momentum. Flick confirmed following the match that Eric Garcia and Gerard Martin were both forced off due to physical discomfort, while regular starter Jules Kounde is also struggling with minor issues. The timing could not be worse for the Blaugrana, who are preparing for a heavyweight European tie in just a few days.

Garcia was the most high-profile casualty of the night, forced to leave the pitch after experiencing sharp discomfort in his right quadriceps. The versatile Spaniard, who has been a regular fixture in Flick's rotation, dropped to the turf and required immediate attention from the medical staff before heading to the dressing room. This latest setback comes shortly after Garcia was forced to play with a protective mask due to a nasal issue.