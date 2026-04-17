Hannah Hampton's England heroics prove form is temporary and class is permanent as Lionesses No.1 provides moment that could be a catalyst for her season

Mapi Leon's delivery from the corner was excellent and up leaped Edna Imade to meet it, sending a powerful header towards the England goal from just six yards out. Hampton had made a few saves in the game but this moment would force her to produce the best yet, as she reacted brilliantly to parry the ball away from danger and thwart Spain at the last.

It was a vital stop, preserving a clean sheet and, with it, a third victory over La Roja in the Lionesses' last four meetings with the world champions. The stakes weren't quite like those of last summer's European Championship final but they were still significant, with only one automatic spot available in the World Cup qualifying group that contains these two powerhouses. England are now three points clear at the top of that table and in pole position to grab that berth - and that save from Hampton, who came into this international break in indifferent form, is a huge reason why.