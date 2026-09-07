Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
Galatasaray Championship CelebrationGetty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

Seedorf, Honda, Kalou... now Ziyech! Botafogo pull off sensational move for former Chelsea winger

Transfers
H. Ziyech
Botafogo RJ
Serie A

Botafogo have advanced negotiations to sign former Ajax and Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech until 2027. The Moroccan star is set to follow in the footsteps of non-American icons Clarence Seedorf, Keisuke Honda, and Salomon Kalou after squad members helped revive stalled transfer talks.

  • Botafogo push to complete Ziyech deal

    According to Lance, Botafogo have made a major breakthrough in negotiations to sign Moroccan international winger Hakim Ziyech. The 33-year-old, who currently plays for Wydad Casablanca, is closing in on a move to the Brazilian club.

    The SAF management structure at Botafogo is proceeding with caution but views the deal as being at an advanced stage.

    Botafogo hope to bring the former Ajax and Chelsea star to Rio de Janeiro early next week for medical examinations and to sign a contract through until December 2027.


    • Advertisement
  • imago-sport-46570820.jpgANP

    Player intervention rescues stalled negotiations

    The transfer appeared close to completion after Ziyech agreed to Botafogo's offer and recorded promotional material for his official unveiling. He was originally slated to watch Sunday's fixture against Palmeiras at the Nilton Santos stadium.

    However, a disagreement over the sporting vision caused Ziyech to temporarily stall talks on Saturday.

    Current Botafogo players stepped in to resolve the issue, with midfielder Danilo Pereira—Ziyech's former team-mate at Ajax—playing a key role in reassuring the winger before he gave his final approval.

  • Ziyech joins list of global stars from outside the Americas

    Ziyech brings proven pedigree to Brazil, having scored nine goals in 16 appearances for Wydad Casablanca last season. He also starred during Morocco's historic 2022 World Cup semi-final run, earning 64 caps and scoring 25 goals for his country.

    His arrival continues a distinct tradition of Botafogo recruiting high-profile world stars from outside the American continent.

    The Moroccan follows in the footsteps of Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf, Japanese icon Keisuke Honda, and Ivory Coast forward Salomon Kalou.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • imago-sport-48029852.jpgFotoarena

    Medical exams scheduled in Rio

    With discussions back on track, Botafogo are working swiftly to finalise the remaining administrative details of the transfer.

    Ziyech is expected to fly in early next week to undergo his medical assessments before officially putting pen to paper.

    If cleared, the winger will be integrated into the squad as Botafogo look to strengthen their attacking options for the ongoing campaign.

Serie A
Botafogo RJ crest
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
Red Bull Bragantino crest
Red Bull Bragantino
BGT