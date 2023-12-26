Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Alisha Lehmann and the football stars celebrating Christmas on social media - as Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is forced to train

See how the game's top players celebrated as they got into the festive spirit

Despite a relentless run of festive fixtures in the football calendar, Christmas Day remains special as it serves as the only break in eight days of continuous live action.

While most players in England were training on December 25, many have taken the opportunity to share photos with their families, embracing the Christmas spirit as their respective domestic leagues are on a break.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also on the training pitch with Al-Nassr as he will be in action on Boxing Day against Al-Ittihad. However, Kylian Mbappe was spotted enjoying in the snow with his brother Ethan Mbappe, while Erling Haaland, after winning the FIFA Club World Cup, posted an AI image as Santa Claus and shared his picture on Instagram.