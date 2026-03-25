Haaland buys a book worth $134,000 and donates it to the library in the town where he grew up

Erling Haaland, the 25-year-old Norwegian and international football star (188 appearances and 154 goals for Manchester City), has purchased the most expensive book in his country’s history.





According to the NTB news agency, Haaland, together with his father Alf-Inge, bought a 1594 edition of Snorri Sturluson’s ‘Sagas of the Kings’ in December for 1.3 million Norwegian kroner ($134,000). But he has no intention of keeping it for himself: “I’ve never been much of a reader,” Haaland said in a press release issued by his local council.



