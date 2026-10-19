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Vicario furious! Juve keeper slams team-mates after Lazio crush Bianconeri in Turin
Vicario helpless as Lazio punish wasteful Juventus
Juventus goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario endured a painful evening as the Bianconeri suffered a 3-0 home defeat against Lazio on Matchday 7 of Serie A. Despite Juventus controlling long spells of possession, Lazio proved ruthless in front of goal at the Allianz Stadium.
Oliver Provstgaard opened the scoring with a header before Gustav Isaksen and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru sealed a comfortable victory for the visitors.
The result leaves Juventus searching for answers after failing to capitalise on several promising chances.
- ABACAPRESS
Goalkeeper slams performance below club standards
Speaking after the match, Vicario refused to hide behind any excuses following the team's disappointing display in Turin. "There are absolutely no excuses to hide behind," Vicario stated bluntly.
"We need to be fully aware of the history of this Club and the expectations that come with it."
"Today, we performed below the required standard, and we need to analyse our performance both individually and as a team," the goalkeeper added.
Wasteful Bianconeri punished despite second-half pressure
Juventus had chances to level the match early in the second half when substitute Nick Woltemade and Randal Kolo Muani came close to scoring. However, Lazio caught the hosts on the break to double their lead against the run of play.
Vicario recognized that the team must urgently improve their efficiency at both ends of the pitch.
"We have to find solutions to win matches, and I'm the first to recognise that what we're doing right now isn't good enough," Vicario admitted.
- Nicolo Campo
Juventus demand immediate soul-searching before next test
The heavy defeat forces Juventus into a period of self-reflection as they look to get their domestic campaign back on track.
Vicario called on his team-mates to carefully review their mistakes before returning to Serie A action.
"We need to look closely at everything that went wrong tonight and analyse it," Vicario concluded as the squad prepares for their upcoming fixtures.
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