The ‘greatest’ showman! Lionel Messi ‘will do the impossible’ in pursuit of more trophies as Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano lauds Argentine GOAT
Lionel Messi remains the “greatest” showman and “will do the impossible” in pursuit of more trophies, says Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano.
- More match-winning heroics from Herons captain
- Has helped to secure Champions Cup semi-final berth
- Remains a source of inspiration to those around him