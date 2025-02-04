‘Great move for both parties’ – Harry Kane tells Tottenham what they are getting in exciting loan signing Mathys Tel after seeing teenage forward leave Bayern Munich for the Premier League
Harry Kane has told Tottenham what they are getting in Mathys Tel, with a loan transfer considered to be a “great move for both parties”.
- French forward landed deadline day transfer
- Opted for north London over other destinations
- Spurs legend backing him to thrive in England