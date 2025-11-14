Can Graham Potter revive Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Sweden's £235m forward line in time to earn World Cup 2026 qualification?

Potter's appointment as Dahl Tomasson's successor surprised a lot of Premier League followers, given he'd been fired from his two previous jobs, with Chelsea and West Ham. "He has won the lottery with the Sweden job," former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke told Snabbare.

"After the way it ended for him at West Ham, to have probably the two biggest names in British football in terms of the summer transfer window in Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres, that doesn’t happen very often. It all happened so quickly too, but I think Potter was just in the right place at the right time and sometimes that’s all that is required. I won’t say it was just luck but you talk sometimes about getting the break you need. Well, he's got it, and it all depends on what he's going to do with it now."

It's certainly an excellent opportunity for Potter to go some way towards restoring a once-stellar reputation - and his ties to Sweden should certainly help. The 50-year-old is obviously best known for the aesthetically pleasing team he built at Brighton. However, it was in Sweden that he forged his reputation as one of England's most promising young coaches, with the former York City left-back taking Ostersunds from the fourth tier to the top-flight during a remarkable seven-year stint as manager that also featured a Swedish Cup triumph and a famous Europa League win over Arsene Wenger's Arsenal at the Emirates.

Consequently, the appointment of such a high-profile coach was considered quite the coup in Sweden - particularly as Potter had made it very clear beforehand that he was willing to accept a relatively small salary because he was so excited by the challenge.

"That's normally the issue when the Swedish FA are due to appoint a manager," ex-West Brom centre-back Olsson told Sky Sports, "as the wage isn't the highest, so they can't really go for the biggest names. But Potter's link with Swedish football is big because of what he did at Ostersunds, and also because of his coaching staff - his assistant Bjorn Hamberg has been with him at Brighton and Chelsea.

"Swedish supporters kind of see him as one of their own, so it was an easy appointment to sell and, in terms of getting the balance right, his leadership qualities show he can create a sense of harmony in a good group of players."