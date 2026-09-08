'He's not a midfielder!' - Graeme Souness launches sensational 'cheating' attack on Arsenal star Declan Rice after Chelsea win

Souness pulled no punches when evaluating the midfielder's deep positioning. "How many times do you see him as the last man with the ball," he told Morgan. "In the build-up, he's last man. He's sitting between two centre-halves or between the centre-half and the full-back. He's last man. A lot of the time, he doesn't play in midfield.

"In my second or third home game (of my career), I went into the back four like all midfield players do today. It's old man's football. It's cheating. An old man's way of playing midfield. You get the ball under no pressure and you play it out to the full-back."

While praising his defensive instincts, Souness questioned his influence on matches. "He (Rice) plays too deep to affect the game," Souness continued. "I don't think he's got enough football. Let me tell you what he can do. He's the best defensive midfielder in the country right now, he smells danger. But then again, he's back there all the time."

Souness even suggested a positional change might be appropriate for the England international. "He's not a midfield player then is he? I think he may be a centre-half. The ball travels faster than you do. I see him run with the ball 30 yards and pass it square. He's a lovely kicker of the ball and opens his body up well, there's nothing to dislike about him. But modern players are a bit precious. Criticism doesn't fall easily on these (players') shoulders. He isn't the complete midfield player."



