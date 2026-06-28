GOAT verdict! Jude Bellingham gives Harry Kane ‘greatest ever’ billing after seeing England history books rewritten - again

Kane officially surpassed Gary Lineker to become England’s all-time leading goalscorer at World Cups when he scored the Three Lions' second goal in a 2-0 win over Panama. The landmark moment arrived in the 67th minute at the New York/New Jersey Stadium when Kane rose highest to meet a clipped cross from Bellingham, heading home his 11th goal in the competition’s history.

The goal moved him one clear of the legendary Lineker, who had held the record with 10 goals since 1990. For Bellingham, seeing his captain achieve such a feat only confirmed his status as the best to ever lead the line for his country.