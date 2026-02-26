GOAL
Chad Johnson, Raheem Taylor-Parkes to launch GOAL’s ‘The Late Run with Ochocinco’ on Feb. 26
- GOAL
Johnson's love of soccer
Johnson's love for soccer began as a child in Miami. All it took was one watch of Diego Maradona at his best to hook the future football star, and from there, he's had an incredible soccer journey as both a fan and, ultimately, as a player.
The former NFL wide receiver is one of the most popular American football has ever seen, having carved out a legendary career primarily as a Cincinnati Bengal and starring for the NFL for 11 seasons. However, he never strayed too far from soccer. In 2011, during the NFL lockout, he had a four-day trial for Sporting Kansas City and, in 2018 and 2019, he played in the NPSL for hometown club Boca Raton FC. He has since served as an analyst for Fox at the 2022 World Cup while also playing in The Soccer Tournament, where he will appear again this summer with Villarreal.
With the 2026 World Cup approaching, Johnson believes U.S. soccer is entering a defining moment.
“Soccer was my first love," Johnson says. "During the NFL offseasons, I would go across the pond to watch guys like [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi play. What we’re seeing in the U.S now is a perfect storm that will help solidify soccer fandom in America. I played in Super Bowl XLVI, but what’s coming in June and July will be like 100 Super Bowls, and it’s going to take this fandom even further.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what fans think of the show and sharing my love for the game and that of our guests, and being able to do that with a partner like GOAL.”
- GOAL
The new show
The show, which will be co-hosted by FootballCo's own Raheem Taylor-Parkes, will offer a deep dive into the cultural side of soccer via conversations with some of the game's biggest stars and superfans. Johnson and Taylor-Parkes won't be diving into tactics or results, but rather the feelings and emotions that define people's love for soccer.
Jason Wagenheim, CEO of Footballco, said: “What makes The Late Run different is that we’re not trying to replicate traditional soccer media. Chad brings a completely unique lens, and the conversations go far beyond tactics into music, entertainment, and global culture. In the U.S., soccer fandom is shaped as much by culture as by what happens on the pitch, and this show reflects that reality. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to the game, The Late Run offers a perspective you won’t find anywhere else.”
- GOAL
The guest list
The Late Run has already lined up some of the biggest names in sports and culture for the show's first season. The series will kick off with a conversation with one of the world's biggest comedians, Kreischer, but will include appearances from guests with all sorts of perspectives on soccer.
Among them will be former players like Ferdinand and Pique as well as current played like U.S. women's national team star Midge Purce. The Late Run will also feature some of the game's biggest fans, including American football stars Cliff Avril and Cam Little.
- GOAL
What comes next?
The series will live on YouTube and be published across podcast platforms. Look out for clips of the show across GOAL's social media channels as well, including new accounts dedicated to Late Run content.
The Late Run with Ochocinco debuts on Feb. 26. Catch weekly episodes on YouTube: @thelaterunshow, or Apple and Spotify podcasts.
