GOAL gets the measure of the latest from the football zeitgeist, including a throwback Predator colourway and some FA Cup magic being snuffed out

Welcome to the Culture & Clobber Axis, where GOAL runs the rule over the latest goings-on at the intersection of football and culture - from the sublime to the ridiculous, the beautiful to the hideous, what's very hot and what's definitely not.

It's 2025, and the New Year has brought with it new boot drops from all the major players, new kits and plenty of weird and wonderful talking points from across the footballing sphere.

But where do the week's biggest topics from the football zeitgeist place in our comprehensive axis? Let's get into it...