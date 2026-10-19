Jonathan Moscrop
'The coach gives indications, but...' – Gleison Bremer addresses Luciano Spalletti questions in Juventus collapse
Juventus crumble after Lazio open scoring
Juventus suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Lazio at the Allianz Stadium, unraveling after conceding the opening goal in the 37th minute. Despite creating early opportunities through Alajbegovic and Nick Woltemade, the hosts failed to recover once Oliver Provstgaard headed the visitors ahead.
Lazio capitalized on Juventus' frustration in the second half, adding further goals through Gustav Isaksen and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.
The defeat left suspended manager Luciano Spalletti watching helplessly from the stands as his side lost composure.
- Getty Images Sport
Bremer defends Spalletti and calls for player accountability
Addressing media questions regarding whether Spalletti's working methods need to change, Bremer insisted the responsibility lies squarely with the players. "It is true, the coach gives indications, but we are the ones who need to put it into action on the field," Bremer insisted.
"We had chances and played well until their goal, so the fact they scored at their first chance created a real sense of frustration in us."
"That is something we need to sort out immediately," Bremer told Sky Sport Italia.
Early goal creates frustration across Juventus lineup
Bremer admitted that Lazio's clinical finishing dented the squad's confidence, causing tactical discipline to break down. "We’ve got to analyse our mistakes and immediately get back on track, because there’s no time for anything else," Bremer noted.
"I try to give a hand, I talk to them... We can push them to a certain point, but that’s all."
"Some have more character than others," he noted regarding the squad's inability to handle setback moments.
- BSR Agency
Juventus turn focus to immediate turnaround
Sliding down the Serie A standings and trailing the leaders by eight points, Juventus face an urgent need for self-reflection.
Spalletti and his staff will evaluate player performances ahead of their upcoming league commitments.
The Biancocelesti look to regain mental strength and consistency before their next domestic outing.
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