Givairo Read: Why Arne Slot is being tipped to return to former club Feyenoord to sign teenage sensation as Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement

The Reds reportedly view 'the new Denzel Dumfries' as a potential long-term successor to their Real Madrid-bound right-back

It's been a bitterly frustrating season for Feyenoord. The Dutch side reached the last 16 of the Champions League, upsetting the likes of Bayern Munich and AC Milan along the way, but they're now in very real danger of failing to secure a spot in next season's competition, with Feyenoord currently clinging onto the final qualification berth in the Eredivisie, sat just a point clear of fourth-placed Utrecht.

However, the Rotterdam-based outfit have started to find some form under new coach Robin van Persie - who took over from interim boss Pascal Bosschaart on February 24, a fortnight after the dismissal of Arne Slot's successor, Brian Priske - and an 18-year-old right-back has played a big role in lifting the sense of doom and gloom around De Kuip.

Indeed, the emergence of Givairo Read as a first-team regular has arguably been the most positive aspect of Feyenoord's 2024-25 campaign. The only problem is that the youngster has attracted plenty of Premier League interest over the past few months. As a result, GOAL is here to tell you everything you need to know about a player presently being touted as a possible long-term replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield...