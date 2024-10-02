Girona incredibly match Champions League own-goal record after just two games in Feyenoord clash

AFPPeter McVitieGirona incredibly match Champions League own-goal record after just two games in Feyenoord clashGironaChampions LeagueGirona vs FeyenoordFeyenoordGirona have equalled the Champions League record for most own goals by a team in a single Champions League match.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGirona scored two own goals vs FeyenoordLost 3-2 in second Champions League matchSpanish side matched Fenerbahce's recordFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below