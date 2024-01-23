Gio Reyna coming to the Premier League?! USMNT star reaches verbal agreement to join Nottingham Forest on loan from Borussia Dortmund

Ryan Tolmich
Reyna Forest GfxGetty/GOAL
USAGiovanni ReynaBorussia DortmundNottingham ForestPremier LeagueBundesligaTransfers

Gio Reyna's next move could take him to the Premier League as the American star is reportedly in talks over a loan move to Nottingham Forest.

  • Reyna in talks with Nottingham Forest
  • Deal would be loan with option to buy
  • American has struggled for minutes at Dortmund

