Why Gio Reyna won't feature in Nottingham Forest's FA Cup clash with Bristol City, while USMNT teammate Matt Turner set to start - explained

Jacob Schneider
Gio Reyna Matt Turner Nottingham Forest
Matt Turner, Gio Reyna, Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City, FA Cup

USMNT duo Matt Turner and Gio Reyna won't take to the pitch together for Nottingham Forest Wednesday in the FA Cup, and here's why.

  • Reyna signs on loan for Forest from Dortmund
  • Made debut at the weekend vs Bournemouth
  • Set to not feature in FA Cup, while Turner likely to start

