Getty Images Sport
Gilberto Mora tops Liga MX player value rankings at $11 million, Allan Saint-Maximin and USMNT's Alejandro Zendejas in top 10
- Getty Images Sport
Mora tops market values
Mora’s surge is the result of an exceptional 2025 in which he impressed at both club and international level. Even with his Apertura campaign ending earlier than expected, his impact across competitions and with Mexico drew widespread attention, including from European scouts, a factor that played a key role in his rise to the top of the rankings.
Over the course of the year, Mora scored 12 goals across Liga MX, Leagues Cup, and international tournaments. That total made him the most prolific scorer worldwide in the 2025 calendar year among players under 17, finishing three goals clear of Bayern Munich prospect Lennart Karl and Irish striker Michael Noonan.
At club level, nine of those goals came with Xolos de Tijuana - seven in Liga MX play and two in the Leagues Cup - while he added three more at the U-20 World Cup in Chile, where he took on a leading role for El Tri.
- AFP
Saint-Maximin leads foreigners
Sharing the top valuation with Mora is Allan Saint-Maximin, also listed at $11 million. While the French winger remains one of the league’s most high-profile names, his value has dipped slightly compared to his arrival at Club América following spells with Al-Ain and Fenerbahçe.
Just below them, a cluster of midfielders highlights the depth of talent in Liga MX. Marcel Ruiz ($9.9 million) and Erick Lira ($9.9 million) stand out after strong seasons with Toluca and Cruz Azul, respectively, both becoming key figures for their clubs and the Mexican national team setup.
- Getty Images Sport
Zendejas value confirmed
Zendejas, who has been linked with a move to MLS over the last two seasons, came in at No. 8, valued at $9.35 million.
The USMNT winger continues to be a vital player for Club America, where he's notched 33 goals and 22 assists in 113 matches in his five seasons with the club.
- AFP
The rest of the Liga MX top 10
Rank Player Market Value (USD) 1 Gilberto Mora $11.0M 1 Allan Saint-Maximin $11.0M 3 Marcel Ruiz $9.9M 3 Erick Lira $9.9M 3 Ángel Correa $9.9M 3 Alexis Vega $9.9M 7 Germán Berterame $9.35M 7 Álvaro Fidalgo $9.35M 7 Alejandro Zendejas $9.35M 10 Armando González $7.7M
