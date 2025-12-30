Leon v Tijuana - Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images Sport
Gilberto Mora tops Liga MX player value rankings at $11 million, Allan Saint-Maximin and USMNT's Alejandro Zendejas in top 10

After a breakout year at both club and international level, Gilberto Mora now sits atop Liga MX’s market value rankings heading into the Clausura 2026. Transfermarkt’s final update of the year lists the 17-year-old Xolos de Tijuana standout alongside Club América’s Allan Saint-Maximin. U.S. international Alejandro Zendejas also made the top 10.

    Mora tops market values

    Mora’s surge is the result of an exceptional 2025 in which he impressed at both club and international level. Even with his Apertura campaign ending earlier than expected, his impact across competitions and with Mexico drew widespread attention, including from European scouts, a factor that played a key role in his rise to the top of the rankings.

    Over the course of the year, Mora scored 12 goals across Liga MX, Leagues Cup, and international tournaments. That total made him the most prolific scorer worldwide in the 2025 calendar year among players under 17, finishing three goals clear of Bayern Munich prospect Lennart Karl and Irish striker Michael Noonan.

    At club level, nine of those goals came with Xolos de Tijuana - seven in Liga MX play and two in the Leagues Cup - while he added three more at the U-20 World Cup in Chile, where he took on a leading role for El Tri.

    Saint-Maximin leads foreigners

    Sharing the top valuation with Mora is Allan Saint-Maximin, also listed at $11 million. While the French winger remains one of the league’s most high-profile names, his value has dipped slightly compared to his arrival at Club América following spells with Al-Ain and Fenerbahçe.

    Just below them, a cluster of midfielders highlights the depth of talent in Liga MX. Marcel Ruiz ($9.9 million) and Erick Lira ($9.9 million) stand out after strong seasons with Toluca and Cruz Azul, respectively, both becoming key figures for their clubs and the Mexican national team setup.

    Zendejas value confirmed

    Zendejas, who has been linked with a move to MLS over the last two seasons, came in at No. 8, valued at $9.35 million. 

    The USMNT winger continues to be a vital player for Club America, where he's notched 33 goals and 22 assists in 113 matches in his five seasons with the club. 

    The rest of the Liga MX top 10

    RankPlayerMarket Value (USD)
    1Gilberto Mora$11.0M
    1Allan Saint-Maximin$11.0M
    3Marcel Ruiz$9.9M
    3Erick Lira$9.9M
    3Ángel Correa$9.9M
    3Alexis Vega$9.9M
    7Germán Berterame$9.35M
    7Álvaro Fidalgo$9.35M
    7Alejandro Zendejas$9.35M
    10Armando González$7.7M
