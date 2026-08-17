AFP
Airport ambush! Furious PAOK fans revolt to STOP €30m Borussia Dortmund transfer
Fans revolt over Dortmund transfer
Konstantelias' proposed transfer to Dortmund has sparked a massive and furious revolt among PAOK supporters, as perBILD. The Greek international flew to Germany on Sunday to undergo his medical ahead of a blockbuster move. However, his imminent departure has triggered an immediate backlash back home in Thessaloniki.
The prominent PAOK ultras group, known as Gate 4, publicly came out against the lucrative transfer and actively began protesting the decision. Dortmund have reportedly agreed a guaranteed fee of between €25 million and €27m. With performance-related bonuses included, the entire financial package could eventually exceed the €30m mark.
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Protests reach the president's office
The furious reaction from the fanbase quickly escalated far beyond simple social media complaints. Protesting supporters physically marched to the club president's office, aggressively demanding an urgent meeting to halt the transfer. More passionate fans gathered outside the stadium to firmly voice their extreme displeasure.
Incredibly, BILD suggest that a few supporters even waited for the attacking midfielder at the airport in Dortmund, desperately hoping to talk him out of the move. The situation remains incredibly tense as the Black and Yellows attempt to finalise the necessary paperwork. The German giants immediately turned their full attention to Konstantelias after their failed attempt to sign Said El Mala from Koln.
Echoes of the Stuttgart saga
This exact tense scenario will sound incredibly familiar to the PAOK hierarchy. Just last summer, Stuttgart attempted to sign the talented attacking midfielder and faced the exact same intense pressure from the vocal fanbase. During that particular saga, owner Ivan Savvidis dramatically bowed to the intense pressure and cancelled the deal completely. Konstantelias instead signed a lucrative new contract until 2029 and stayed exactly where he was.
Gate 4 successfully got their way in the past, and they are now fiercely determined to repeat that success. However, unlike the previous Stuttgart saga, the player has actually boarded a plane and travelled to Germany this time around.
- AFP
Contract terms and future prospects
Konstantelias has reportedly committed his long-term future to the Black and Yellows by signing a five-year contract that keeps him at the club until 2031. The Greek international will see a significant increase in his earnings, with his gross salary in Germany expected to be between €3 million and €4 million per season.
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