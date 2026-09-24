AFP
Gianni Infantino demands ‘culture of respect’ as FIFA president attends Arabian Gulf Cup in Saudi Arabia
Arabian Gulf Cup kicks off in Jeddah
Infantino has called for a culture of respect and open dialogue following the start of the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup in Jeddah. The regional tournament kicked off on Wednesday alongside celebrations for Saudi National Day.
Host nation Saudi Arabia secured a 1-0 victory over Kuwait at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in the day's late match. Earlier, Iraq and Oman opened the competition with a 1-1 draw at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium.
Infantino demands culture of open dialogue
Attending the opening fixtures, Infantino took to social media to outline his vision for ongoing governance discussions across global football. He stressed that a letter sent to the FIFA Council proposing structural reforms requires constructive collaboration across all 211 member associations.
"There must be a culture of dialogue, of listening to each other and respecting one another," he wrote on Instagram. "This is not about generating positive headlines, it is about doing what is right for the game. I have never been more determined and committed in doing that. FIFA is always engaged. I am always engaged and want to hear how we can continue to grow football for the benefit of everybody, everywhere."
Landmark tournament stages first Jeddah matches
The competition marks a significant milestone for local organisers, with Jeddah hosting the Arabian Gulf Cup for the first time in history. Eight nations are taking part in the tournament, including Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Yemen.
Infantino extended his gratitude to key local figures, including Gulf Football Federation President Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Thani and Saudi Arabian Football Federation leaders. He added that positive feedback regarding the proposed FIFA reforms has already arrived from around the globe.
"I was delighted to witness one of the opening matches of the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup - especially as it is the first time that this great tournament has been staged in Jeddah," Infantino admitted.
“My thanks go to the Gulf Football Federation, under the leadership of His Excellency Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Thani, to our hosts, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and President Bader bin Sulaiman Al-Reztiza, Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud Bin Mishaal Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabian Sports Minister, Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, and FIFA Council Member, Yasser Al Misehal. I also extend my best wishes to the eight competing teams who are sure to give their all for their great fans located across the region and beyond."
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FIFA Council to discuss reform plans
Crucial discussions regarding the governance proposals will continue when the FIFA Council convenes next month. Football administrators will gather to review feedback and input gathered from member associations across all continents.
Meanwhile, action at the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup will continue in Jeddah as the eight participating teams push for success in front of passionate supporters.
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