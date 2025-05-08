Gianni Infantino picks Donald Trump! FIFA Council meeting rescheduled due to president's meet-up with United States leader's trip to Qatar & Saudi Arabia
Gianni Infantino will join United States president Donald Trump's trip to Qatar and Saudi Arabia, forcing the FIFA Council meeting to be rescheduled.
- Trump & Infantino set to visit the Middle East
- A FIFA Council Meeting was scheduled on May 13
- Now it will be held on Friday via videoconference