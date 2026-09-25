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'We made history!' - Gianluigi Donnarumma opens up on Roberto Mancini reunion and emotional Italy return
A new era begins in Rome
Donnarumma has opened up on his message welcoming the return of head coach Mancini to the Italy setup. The Azzurri are currently looking ahead to a massive fixture against Belgium, marking a fresh chapter for the national team.
The highly-anticipated encounter kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Friday at 19.45 UK time. The task ahead is far from simple for the returning manager. Nations League Group A is completed by two other formidable opponents in the shape of France and Turkiye, meaning every point will be crucial.
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Taking pride in the shirt
For Donnarumma, pulling on the national jersey remains the ultimate honour. The goalkeeper has experienced the highs of international football before, but his desire to succeed for his homeland burns brighter than ever since moving away from Serie A.
"I am so proud to represent the Nazionale, even more so since I started playing abroad, because I do really miss Italy and have the passion to come back and represent my country in the most important tournaments," Donnarumma explained, as quoted by Football Italia.
"It is always exciting to be back here (Stadio Olimpico), we had some wonderful moments in this stadium. I learned from every coach I worked with, every member of staff, and I will never stop learning."
Aiming to repeat European history
Donnarumma knows exactly what it takes to win under Mancini. The goalkeeper was a vital part of the squad that famously lifted the Euro 2020 trophy alongside the revered Italian tactician. When asked if Mancini's return has altered the feeling within the camp, Donnarumma remained grounded.
"The spirit should always be there, regardless of the coach, because we represent our country," he added. "Every coach has different tactical ideas, and we are working with Mancini on certain aspects. I hope we can achieve some of the results we had in the past with him. We made history at the Euros and hope to repeat that."
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Looking ahead to the future
With the Friday night showdown against Belgium rapidly approaching, the tactical adjustments being implemented on the training ground will soon be put to the test. Italy know that a strong start in Rome is essential for their Nations League ambitions. The immediate focus is securing a result against the Belgians.
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