Gianluigi Donnarumma continues to reject PSG contract offer amid Man City interest as French giants see Man Utd target as ideal replacement for star goalkeeper

As Gianluigi Donnarumma continues to reject new deals, French giants Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing Porto's Diogo Costa as his replacement.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Donnarumma continues to reject contract extension offers

PSG target Porto's Diogo Costa to replace the Italian

Manchester United are also in the race to sign Costa Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱