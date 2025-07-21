Gianluigi Donnarumma continues to reject PSG contract offer amid Man City interest as French giants see Man Utd target as ideal replacement for star goalkeeper

Chelsea FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
As Gianluigi Donnarumma continues to reject new deals, French giants Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing Porto's Diogo Costa as his replacement.

  • Donnarumma continues to reject contract extension offers
  • PSG target Porto's Diogo Costa to replace the Italian
  • Manchester United are also in the race to sign Costa
