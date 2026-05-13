Ghana squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

Ghana are heading for their fifth World Cup after an impressive qualifying campaign that saw the Black Stars win eight of their 10 qualifiers and take up one of Africa’s nine automatic spots.

The Black Stars reached the quarter-finals back in 2010 and will be eyeing a run to the knockout phase thanks to a squad packed full of exciting attacking talent. Premier League superstars Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo will be expected to shine and are part of an exciting attack that should also feature Athletic Club's Inaki Williams and Leicester's Jordan Ayew.

Ghana will face Panama, England and Croatia in the group stages and will be eager to make up for the disappointment of missing AFCON 2025 by putting on a good show this summer.

Ahead of the 2026 showpiece, GOAL takes a look at the possible squad that could travel to the USA, Canada, and Mexico.