'Getting ridiculous!' - Cristiano Ronaldo told he's 'finished' as shocking miss for Al-Nassr sparks fan outrage

X user @Juventi14479858 kicked off by saying, "Still couldn’t believe how he missed it", and @loaf_lift noted that "The downfall in his heading ability has been so bad".

Ronaldo was then subject to fierce criticism from @Thanggou7, who wrote: "He is so finished. Even my grandpa could easily score that. He can no longer do the only thing he is good at."

Another fan, under the handle of @21352366O, said: "It's been so long since he last scored a header, it's getting ridiculous."

In a slightly more measured response to the miss, @Abhixhek0428 stated: "That was such a clear shot. He didn't presume that he would be so close to the net."



