Germany player ratings vs Serbia: Florian Wirtz pulls the strings as clinical hosts dominate at the Allianz Arena

Jonas Urbig - 6/10

A quiet evening for the goalkeeper, who was largely a spectator due to Serbia's inability to progress the ball into the final third. He made one save and was reliable in his distribution as Germany recycled possession from deep, but he was never truly tested under pressure.

Philipp Treu - 7/10

Maintained a high average position, effectively acting as an auxiliary midfielder when Germany inverted their full-backs. He was disciplined in his defensive transitions, contributing to a collective effort that allowed only one shot against the hosts.

Waldemar Anton - 7/10

The defensive anchor of the side, Anton was dominant in aerial duels and provided the necessary cover to allow the creative players to roam. His reading of the game prevented Serbia from launching any meaningful counter-attacks.

Malick Thiaw - 7/10

Composed on the ball and physically imposing, Thiaw ensured Luka Jovic was kept on the periphery of the game. His ability to step into midfield helped Germany sustain their high press throughout the 90 minutes.

Maximilian Mittelstädt - 8/10

A constant threat down the left flank, providing the width that stretched the Serbian low block. He capped a fine performance by providing the assist for Wirtz’s goal in the 61st minute.