Germany, squad for the matches against Switzerland and Ghana: Which players has Julian Nagelsmann selected for the German national team, and which DFB stars are missing?

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has officially announced his squad for the World Cup warm-up matches in Switzerland (27 March) and against Ghana (30 March).
Find out here at SPOX who’s in and who’s out!
Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has officially announced his squad for the World Cup warm-up matches in Switzerland (27 March) and against Ghana (30 March).
Find out here at SPOX who’s in and who’s out!
Julian Nagelsmann is starting the first two international matches with two debutants and six returning players. Two names stand out in particular in the 26-man squad announced today: with Lennart Karl and Jonas Urbig, the national coach has promoted two Bayern talents straight into the senior squad. The squad is also bolstered by the internationals from the English Premier League: Pascal Groß, Kai Havertz and Anton Stach. They are joined by Antonio Rüdiger, Deniz Undav and Josha Vagnoman.
The following players are new additions compared to the last squad:
Among others, Finn Dahmen has to make way for Jonas Urbig. Said El Mala is also not included. Nagelsmann had recently criticised his lack of playing time at 1. FC Köln.
The following players are missing from the last squad:
Nagelsmann has also omitted midfield star Jamal Musiala from his squad for the friendlies. Due to Musiala’s current injury problems, it was decided in consultation with FCB and the medical teams involved not to select the 23-year-old. Also absent are Niclas Füllkrug, Tim Kleindienst, Angelo Stiller, Maximilian Mittelstädt and Maximilian Beier.
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Goal
|Oliver Baumann
|TSG Hoffenheim
|Goal
|Alexander Nübel
|VfB Stuttgart
|Goal
|Jonas Urbig
|FC Bayern Munich
|Defender
|Waldemar Anton
|Borussia Dortmund
|Defender
|Nathaniel Brown
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Defender
|Pascal Groß
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Defender
|Joshua Kimmich
|FC Bayern Munich
|Defender
|Aleksandar Pavlovic
|FC Bayern Munich
|Defender
|David Raum
|RB Leipzig
|Defender
|Antonio Rüdiger
|Real Madrid
|Defender
|Nico Schlotterbeck
|Borussia Dortmund
|Defender
|Anton Stach
|Leeds United
|Defender
|Jonathan Tah
|FC Bayern Munich
|Defender
|Malick Thiaw
|Newcastle United
|Defender
|Josha Vagnoman
|VfB Stuttgart
|Attacking
|Leon Goretzka
|FC Bayern Munich
|Attack
|Serge Gnabry
|FC Bayern Munich
|Attack
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|Attack
|Lennart Karl
|FC Bayern Munich
|Attack
|Jamie Leweling
|VfB Stuttgart
|Attack
|Felix Nmecha
|Borussia Dortmund
|Attack
|Leroy Sané
|Galatasaray Istanbul
|Attacking
|Kevin Schade
|FC Brentford
|Attacking
|Deniz Undav
|VfB Stuttgart
|Attacking
|Florian Wirtz
|Liverpool FC
|Attacking
|Nick Woltemade
|Newcastle United
The friendly match in Switzerland will be shown live on RTL and streamed on RTL+. The home match against Ghana will be broadcast by ARD on free-to-air TV and via its media library.
The public broadcasters will also share coverage of the group stage during the World Cup: the matches against Curaçao and Ecuador will be shown on ARD, whilst the clash with the Ivory Coast will be on ZDF. If you don’t want to miss a single match, MagentaTV will be broadcasting every game of the entire tournament.
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|Date
|Time
|Date
|Location
|Broadcast
|27 March
|8.45 pm
|World Cup warm-up match against Switzerland
|Basel
|RTL, RTL+
|30 March
|8.45 pm
|World Cup warm-up match against Ghana
|Stuttgart
|ARD, ARD Media Library
|31 May
|8.45 pm
|World Cup warm-up match against Finland
|Mainz
|ZDF, ZDF Media Library
|2 June
|Departure for training camp in Chicago
|Frankfurt
|-
|6 June
|8.30 pm
|World Cup warm-up match against the USA
|Chicago
|RTL, RTL+
|8 June
|Move into World Cup base (The Graylyn Estate in Winston-Salem)
|North Carolina
|-
|14 June
|19:00
|World Cup group match against Curaçao
|Houston
|ARD, MagentaTV, ARD Media Library
|20 June
|10.00 pm
|World Cup group match against Ivory Coast
|Toronto
|ZDF, MagentaTV, ZDF Media Library
|25 June
|22:00
|World Cup group match against Ecuador
|East Rutherford
|ARD, MagentaTV, ARD Media Library