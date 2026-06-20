Germany player ratings vs Ivory Coast: Deniz Undav deserves to start! Super-sub scores twice against Yan Diomande-inspired Elephants to pile pressure on Kai Havertz

Germany struggled to respond, with Ivory Coast defending diligently while posing a constant threat on the counterattack thanks to not only the in-demand Diomande, but also Amad Diallo on the opposite flank. However, Julian Nagelsmann's men finally managed to draw level in the 68th minute and it was all down to the coach, as Nadiem Amiri crossed for fellow substitute Undav to volley Germany level.

Ivory Coast should have won it late on, when Nicolas Pepe picked Simon Adingra in the area, but the Sunderland-owned attacker inexplicably decided to take a touch when he should have shot first time, and he was brutally punished for his profligacy. In the fourth minute of injury time, Felix Nmecha played a superb ball through for Undav, who unsurprisingly buried his chance to make it three goals in two World Cup appearances for the tournament's undisputed super-sub.

Below, GOAL ranks all of the Germany players on show in Toronto...