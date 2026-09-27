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Germany v Greece - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD2Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Germany player ratings vs Greece: Jurgen Klopp suffers first defeat as blunt attack ruins his Augsburg home debut

Player ratings
Germany vs Greece
Germany
Greece
UEFA Nations League A
J. Klopp

Jurgen Klopp suffered his first defeat as Germany boss following a frustrating 1-0 loss to Greece in Matchday 2 of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League (League A, Group 2).

Despite boasting 75.5% possession at the SGL Arena, an experimental Die Mannschaft -missing key figures like Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz- lacked a clinical edge against a compact low block and were punished by Dimitrios Kourbelis' 74th-minute winner.


The result leaves Germany third in the group with just one point, while Greece storm to the top with a perfect record, ahead of the Netherlands (4 points). With a high line left vulnerable to counter-attacks and an attack thwarted by an inspired Konstantinos Tzolakis, this was a steep learning curve. Here, we break down the Germany player ratings as the squad continues to adapt under Klopp.

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Alexander Nubel - 6/10

    Handed a starting role, Nubel finished with a rating of 6.3. He was relatively untested for long periods -as Greece only registered one shot on target- but showed decent distribution under pressure. However, he was left completely helpless for the winning goal after Kimmich heavily deflected the shot past him.

    Nathaniel Brown - 7/10

    One of the more proactive performers in the backline, Brown earned a 6.6 before being replaced late on (84'). He offered a consistent outlet on the left flank and showed tactical discipline in his positioning, though his crossing lacked the final bit of quality required to break the deadlock.

    Yann Bisseck - 7/10

    Bisseck recorded a 6.8 rating, looking physically dominant in individual duels. He was the most composed of the central defenders, often stepping out of the line to intercept play. Although he picked up an early yellow card (17'), he made a crucial, massive block in the 90th minute to bail out Gnabry after a terrible defensive error.

    Jonathan Tah - 6/10

    A difficult evening for the experienced defender, who struggled to a 6.2 rating. Tah lacked his usual aerial dominance and seemed a step behind the play during quick transitions, leading to several nervy moments for the home crowd.

    Josha Vagnoman - 7/10

    Vagnoman provided plenty of energy on the right, finishing with a 7.0. He was effective in the initial press and contributed to Germany's early dominance, though his improvised backheel clearance inadvertently kept the ball alive in the build-up to Greece's goal.

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    Midfield

    Kevin Schade - 7/10

    Schade earned a 6.8 for his industrious display. He covered significant ground and attempted to link the defensive transitions to the attack, but he lacked the creative spark to unlock a very stubborn Greek midfield block before being subbed in the 65th minute.

    Felix Nmecha - 6/10

    Nmecha struggled to assert himself on the game, ending with a 6.4 rating. While he was tidy enough on the ball, he failed to provide the vertical passing needed to penetrate the opposition's lines. Crucially, he failed to close down Kourbelis energetically enough on the edge of the box, allowing the Greek midfielder the time and space to strike the decisive goal. He was replaced in the 84th minute.

    Karim Adeyemi - 7/10

    Adeyemi used his pace to stretch the Greek defence, often being the primary threat. He had several dangerous efforts -including a brilliant strike in the 31st minute- superbly saved by Tzolakis. His decision-making in the final third was occasionally hit-or-miss, but he remained a constant thorn in the side of the visitors until his withdrawal in the 75th minute.

    Joshua Kimmich - 7/10

    The captain orchestrated play from the centre but couldn't quite find the killer pass, resulting in a 6.6 rating. His leadership was evident, yet he was extremely unfortunate in the 74th minute when he stretched to block Kourbelis' shot, only to inadvertently deflect it with the inside of his foot past Nubel for the game's only goal.

    Bambase Conte - 7/10

    The debutant showed flashes of technical brilliance, earning a 6.7. He looked to drift into pockets of space between the Greek lines and forced a fantastic stretching save from Tzolakis with a powerful left-footed drive in the 49th minute, marking a promising first appearance before coming off in the 65th minute.


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    Attack

    Youssef Ebnoutalib - 6/10

    It was a frustrating night for Ebnoutalib, who was starved of service and rated at 6.2. He worked hard to press from the front, but Greece’s centre-backs, particularly Konstantinos Mavropanos, managed to keep him quiet and intercept passes aimed his way throughout the contest.

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  • Germany v Greece - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD2Getty Images Sport

    Substitutes & Manager

    Jonathan Burkardt - 6/10

    Came on in the 65th minute for Schade but struggled to impact the game, finishing with a 5.8 rating as he found it difficult to find space in a congested final third.

    Florian Wirtz - 6/10

    A surprise substitute appearance at the 65-minute mark. Wirtz (5.8) tried to inject some creativity into the attack, but he was often surrounded by multiple blue shirts every time he touched the ball.

    Serge Gnabry - 5/10

    Introduced for Adeyemi in the 75th minute, Gnabry (5.0) offered some directness but was guilty of a monumental passing error in his own half in the 90th minute -echoing his mistake against the Netherlands- which nearly gifted Greece a second goal.

    Anton Stach - 6/10

    A late introduction for Nmecha in the 84th minute, Stach (6.3) provided fresh legs in the engine room for the final six minutes plus stoppage time.

    Hennes Behrens - 6/10

    Brought on in the 84th minute for Brown, the local Augsburg hero Behrens (6.1) was used primarily as a reinforcement during the closing stages as Germany pushed for a late equaliser.

    Jurgen Klopp - 6/10

    Klopp’s willingness to experiment with the squad is commendable, but the lack of a cohesive attacking plan against a low block was evident. Despite throwing on attacking reinforcements, his substitutions failed to change the momentum of the game, handing him a defeat in his first home game as national team boss.

UEFA Nations League A
Germany crest
Germany
GER
Serbia crest
Serbia
SER
UEFA Nations League A
Greece crest
Greece
GRE
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED