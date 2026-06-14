Germany player ratings vs Curacao: Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz pull the strings while new faces Felix Nmecha and Nathaniel Brown impress in crushing victory over World Cup minnows

Germany came out of the traps quickly, and took the lead after just six minutes when Nmecha curled in from the edge of the box after trading passes with Florian Wirtz. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder almost made it two shortly after, too, but fired narrowly wide from 20 yards.

Wirtz too put an effort narrowly off target, but the four-time winners were stunned in the 21st minute when a fluid Curacao passing move was finished off by Livano Comenencia, whose shot flew past Manuel Neuer via a deflection.

Julian Nagelsmann's side needed to respond quickly, and soon after Schlotterbeck had had a header from a corner tipped over the bar, the centre-back rose highest to nod Nathaniel Brown's in-swinging delivery past goalkeeper Eloy Room.

Havertz then made it three in first-half stoppage time when he converted from the penalty spot after Nmecha was tripped inside the box by Riechedly Bazoer, and the points were safe less than two minutes into the second half as Musiala ran onto Joshua Kimmich's through-ball and fired across Room to score.

Germany continued to create chances, and though Leroy Sane shot wide when he was given a clear sight of goal, they were able to make it five when Brown latched onto substitute Undav's flick and volleyed in his first international goal. Undav then got on the scoresheet himself after he was teed up by Kimmich.

Havertz then put a bow on the result as he ran onto Undav's pass and dinked the ball over Room in the closing stages.

GOAL rates Germany's players from Houston...