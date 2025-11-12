'England has no idea!' - German media defend Florian Wirtz with warning that struggling Liverpool star will become Premier League's 'biggest attraction'

Wirtz has struggled to adapt to the Premier League since joining from the Bundesliga, with his £116 million ($152m) price tag drawing significant scrutiny as he has failed to record a single goal or assist in his first 11 league appearances. And following last weekend’s damaging 3-0 defeat by Manchester City, Gary Neville stated that Wirtz "looked like a little boy" and was being "chucked around the pitch". Neville emphasised that the club must persist with the Germany international, but need him to "stand up soon". On his YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand suggested that being dropped for significant matches has likely created "huge doubts" in Wirtz’s mind about joining Liverpool. In contrast, Wayne Rooney has argued that Wirtz actually damages Liverpool's balance and questioned where he fits in the system, even while noting players take time to settle in.

But a journalist from German paper Bild has come out swinging in the player's defence, and made a bold prediction about how Wirtz will influence the game in England.