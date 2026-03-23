'Cavan Sullivan does not fit in the Bradley Carnell system' - Apple TV analyst Taylor Twellman on Philadelphia Union woes, Inter Miami’s mixed start

Taylor Twellman is a bit confused about Inter Miami. To him, all of the pieces should be in place. They made some good signings. They have the right manager. They can just give the ball to Lionel Messi. But something isn't working out.

"I'veseen a lot of them this year. They look unsure of themselves going forward. German Berterame has had a slow start. That's not to say he's not going to be able to score 20 goals. He still could easily do that. But surprisingly for me, they look very, very, for lack of a better word, predictable going forward," Twellman tells GOAL on a video conference last Friday.

His solution? Fix one massive tactical error.

"I'm still curious why it hasn't happened, but they were really good in the playoffs when Messi was playing the nine. They were unplayable... I just think it's weird that they haven't done it [consistently]," Twellman adds.

Of course, soccer is seldom that simple, but Twellman played it at the highest of levels and now covers it as an analyst for Apple TV+. He calls games every week, and watches plenty in between. Miami, he thinks, will turn it around, but their CONCACAF Champions Cup exit to Nashville, as well as some general poor play is strange to see.

"They just haven't been as clean and as dominant as they should be with that roster," he says. "A lot of the players are underperforming."

There's more to this league than Miami. Philadelphia Union, for one, have struggled to open the season. And starboy Cavan Sullivan is rather starved of minutes. Twellman thinks that should change.

"There's a legitimate argument that Cavan Sullivan does not fit in the Bradley Carnell system, or his identity. There's a legitimate argument there. So that's the pickle for Philadelphia, and that's a real conundrum. But yes, absolutely, I could make an argument that Cavan's playing regularly for about eight to 10 teams in MLS," he adds.

Twellman talked Miami, Philadelphia, LAFC, and more in the latest edition of Mic'd Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL taps into the perspective of analysts, announcers, and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity