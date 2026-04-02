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Khaled Mahmoud

Gerard Pique hints Cristiano Ronaldo could join Kings League as ex-Barcelona & Man Utd star confirms expansion plans

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G. Pique
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Gerard Pique and Cristiano Ronaldo once shared the locker room at Manchester United before becoming historic rivals in Spain. Now, the former Barcelona center-back has suggested that their paths may cross again in an unexpected setting. The Catalan star confirmed ambitious expansion plans for the Kings League, including a launch in Portugal and a potential collaboration with the Al-Nassr icon.

  • Expansion to Portugal confirmed by Piqué

    The Kings League, the seven-a-side football phenomenon created by Piqué in 2023, is about to enter a new phase of global growth. During an Instagram live broadcast, the former Barca and Man Utd defender revealed that the competition will undergo drastic changes in its structure and locations, pointing to Portugal as one of the priority markets for the brand's internationalization.

    "You will see this in the coming months. The intention is to open in other countries; there is interest," he said. "Our model has been distinct since day one. We operate across nine leagues. Our idea for the countries coming on board from now on is for other companies to manage the leagues under the Kings League name. This is excluding the United States from that specific scenario."

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    The possible involvement of Ronaldo

    Naturally, the mention of Portugal immediately brought Ronaldo's name to the center of the discussion. Pique, who knows the Portuguese international well from their days at Old Trafford, did not close the door on a partnership that would stop the digital sports world.

    When questioned about whether Ronaldo could be involved in the Portuguese version of the league, Piqué responded with an enigmatic smile: "I have the contact..." Although he did not confirm contractual details or the specific role the forward might play, the statement was enough to fuel the enthusiasm of fans.

  • Structural changes and a new home for the league

    Beyond international expansion, the original competition in Spain will also undergo a transformation. Pique announced that the current edition will be the last to be held at the Cupra Arena, the pavilion that has served as the project's home since its inception. The goal is to find a more central location with better access for fans.

    The tournament format may also be adjusted to ensure more dynamism. The Spaniard admitted the possibility of adopting shorter, more intense competitions lasting only one week, following the successful example already tested in the Queens League. However, Pique emphasized that both divisions maintain their own unique identities.

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    The global future of the Kings League

    With an investment exceeding €100 million, the Kings League aims to consolidate its status as a sports entertainment giant through global partnerships. The potential involvement of Ronaldo in the Portuguese expansion would be Pique’s ultimate move, leveraging the icon’s massive social media presence to dominate new digital audiences and elevate the project's global visibility.

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